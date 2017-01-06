Anto Flood signs for Bray Wanderers

‘Bisto’ was a fan favourite at a number of Irish clubs before emigrating to Australia.

Bray Wanderers have this morning confirmed the signing of Anto Flood on a one-year contract for the 2017 season.

The 32-year-old has had spells with six League of Ireland clubs in the past, the most recent of which saw him win a memorable title with St. Patrick’s Athletic in 2013.

Flood lined out for two Australian regional clubs during his time down under, in the form of Maconi Stallions and Dunbar Rovers.

Upon announcing his intention to return to Ireland, a number of Airtricity League sides were quickly linked with a swoop for Bisto.

However, it is Harry Kenny’s Bray side who have won the race for his signature, with the Wanderers boss hoping that the arrival of the experienced striker will help to spur the club on following an impressive 6th place league finish last season.

In a statement on their official site, the club confirmed their delight at the capture:

‘Everyone at Bray Wanderers is delighted to welcome Anthony to Harry Kenny’s 2017 squad and we look forward to his contribution in the coming season.’