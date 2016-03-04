Arsenal First in League for Season Ticket Prices 2017-2018

The Premier League season will start up again in 6 weeks and supporters cannot wait. However ticket prices don’t come cheap and the five biggest supported teams in England have the highest prices. By using data collected from each team, the guys at Fan Seats show how each of the top 5 teams measure up.

- The cheapest price for an Arsenal season ticket is £891

- Huddersfield Town charge the cheapest price of just £100

- Only PSG in France has a higher price season Ticket.

Although Arsenal’s participation in the Europa League next season has lowered the cost of season tickets, the cheapest is still £891.

Huddersfield Town have the cheapest prices at just £199 for all home league games. Supporters who have been season ticket holders for nine+ years will only have to pay £100.

5. Manchester United

Cheapest season ticket: £532

Most expensive season ticket: £950

Average season ticket: £741

Average matchday ticket: £47

4. Liverpool

Cheapest season ticket: £685

Most expensive season ticket: £869

Average season ticket: £777

Average matchday ticket: £34

3. Chelsea

Cheapest season ticket: £750

Most expensive season ticket: £1,250

Average season ticket: £1,000

Average matchday ticket: £69.50

2. Tottenham

Cheapest season ticket: £765

Most expensive season ticket: £1,895

Average season ticket: £891

Average matchday ticket: £56.50

1. Arsenal *

Cheapest season ticket: £1,014

Most expensive season ticket: £2,013

Average season ticket: £1,513.50

Average matchday ticket: £62

*includes the first seven home cup matches in Europa League and the FA Cup.









Football fans in the England have started to pressure clubs into being fairer with the ticket prices, with this action has been taken and away ticket prices have been capped at £30 for the next two seasons. Let’s hope the football is worth the money.