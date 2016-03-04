Arsene Wenger’s Best/Worst Signings

Arsenal transfer news has been good and bad for fans and we go through the Best/Worst Signings Arsene Wenger has made as manager

Thierry Henry – £10.5 million from Juventus in 1999

Arsenal's all-time leading scorer with 226 goals in 369 appearances. He is renowned by Arsenal fans as their greatest ever player and one of the best the premier league has ever seen. Without a doubt is Arsene Wenger's greatest signing.

Alexis Sanchez – In the Region of £35 million from Barcelona in 2014

Arsenal’s current talisman has been a revelation in his three seasons at the emirates. This culminated in him scoring 24 Premier league goals in his 2016/2017 season and is the most influential player in Arsene Wenger’s current squad.

Nicolas Anelka – Bought from Paris St Germain in 1997 for £500,000. Sold to Real Madrid for £22.5 million in 1999

A very clever signing from Wenger in the fact that he signed a player not known at all to football fans for a mere £500,000 and was sold 2 years later for £22.5 million. Not only that, he was influential on the pitch in his 2 seasons scoring 28 goals in 90 appearances for the gunners.

Cesc Fabregas – Bought from Barcelona in 2003 for £500,000 and sold back to Barcelona for £35 million in 2011

He possibly was not one of the best Arsenal players to put on the shirt but it terms of profit for Arsenal it was great dealings from Wenger. In his time at Arsenal he scored 57 goals in his 303 appearances and was then sold back to Barcelona for 70 times more that he originally paid.

Worst

Nicklas Bendtner – Signed professional contract with Arsenal in 2005

The enigma that is Nicklas Bendtner. He holds himself as being one of football’s top players. However on his time at Arsenal he had looked at making an impact to then disappoint on many occasions. He has to go down as one of the most disappointing signings in Arsene Wenger’s tenure.

Sébastien Squillaci – Bought from Sevilla in 2010 for £5.53 million

Arrived at Arsenal from Sevilla with high expectations. He was paid high wages at the club. However after many poor performances and then a vast amount of time spent on the side lines he left in 2013 following 3 poor seasons.

Park Chu-Young – Bought from Monaco in 2011 for in the region of £2.6 million

A last minute buy from Arsene Wenger in 2011. He cost £5m but barely made an appearance for the team meaning he has to make the list as one of the worst signings Wenger made.

Igors Stepanovs – Bought from Skonto Riga for £1.35 million in 2000

Had a reputation and was gathering interest from several teams in Europe before his signing to Arsenal in 2000. Wenger looked at him as a man for man replacement for Tony Adams. However after many poor performances he left the club in 2004 after just 17 league appearances.