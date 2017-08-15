Aston Villa star Hogan commits to the Republic of Ireland

After months of speculation, Scott Hogan has committed his international future to the Republic of Ireland.

The England born striker who qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents came to prominence when he scored 21 goals for his former club Brentford in 2016.

Hogan earned a €10.5 million move to Aston Villa after that but made no decision on his international future and it was suspected that he was holding out for a call-up from England.

It appeared unlikely that the 25-year-old would declare for Ireland but after meeting with Martin O’Neill it has been revealed that Hogan is keen to come on board and he is reported to have applied for an Irish passport.

Hogan has one goal so far this season for his club and he will add more competition for Martin O’Neill in the striking department.

However Hogan’s international clearance looks set to come too late for him to be involved in next month’s World Cup qualifying games with Georgia and Serbia.

O’Neill has held talks with Hogan’s representatives in the past but the Villa striker had put off making a decision on his international future as he continued to recover from injury.

Hogan and O’Neill have held further talks recently though in which the Ireland manager was able to convince the player that his international future lied with Ireland.