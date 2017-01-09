Birmingham City’s Jutkiewicz eyes Ireland Call-Up

The striker has netted nine times in England’s second tier so far this season.

Birmingham City forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has today played up links between himself and Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland.

The Southampton-native, who qualifies for Irish representation through his grandmother, has admitted that the chance to represent any country at international level is one which he would jump at.

‘We have Stephen Gleeson with us here who has been in the Ireland squad and he mentioned that my name had been in the papers over there, but other than that I haven’t heard anything,’

‘I would embrace anybody wanting me in their squad or team, but I don’t know if I would be wanted. So until that question is asked it is difficult for me to give an answer, but anybody would want to play international football.’

‘My paternal grandmother was Irish. Whether she was actually born in Ireland or moved to Ireland at an early age I am not entirely sure.’

While the striker has enjoyed an impressive season thus far in 2016-17, he has been prone to going on long goalscoring droughts throughout his career.

In 32 appearances for Burnley, the 27-year-old didn’t manage to find the net once, a less than admirable record for a player who’s job it is to score goals.

Jutkiewicz is also eligible to play for both England and Poland, as the 6ft 1 striker has yet to receive an international cap for any nation.

While his past exploits would suggest that a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad may be considered a risk not worth taking for Martin O’Neill, strikers can only really be judged on current form.

Based on the fact that the former Everton man has been averaging just about one in two for a mid-table Birmingham City side this season, it would be a mistake not to at least consider the striker as an option for upcoming internationals.

Also, he has a bit of a propensity for the spectacular…