Champions League last-16 draw 2017/18

The group winners will be away in the round of 16 first legs on 13/14 and 20/21 February, and at home in the return matches on 6/7 and 13/14 March.

A record five English teams progressed from the group stage this season.

Chelsea were the only English team to make it through as runners-up, with the other four sides all topping their respective groups.

Champions League last-16 draw

Juventus v Tottenham

Basel v Manchester City

Porto v Liverpool

Sevilla v Manchester United

Real Madrid v PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Chelsea v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Besiktas