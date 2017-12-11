Champions League last-16 draw 2017/18

The group winners will be away in the round of 16 first legs on 13/14 and 20/21 February, and at home in the return matches on 6/7 and 13/14 March.
A record five English teams progressed from the group stage this season.
Chelsea were the only English team to make it through as runners-up, with the other four sides all topping their respective groups.
Champions League last-16 draw
Juventus v Tottenham
Basel v Manchester City
Porto v Liverpool
Sevilla v Manchester United
Real Madrid v PSG
Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma
Chelsea v Barcelona
Bayern Munich v Besiktas