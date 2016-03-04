Champions League Semi-Final draw – Liverpool FC v Roma

Liverpool fans will be rejoicing as their side have been drawn against Roma in the semi-final of the Champions League. They will be delighted as they know they could have easily drawn treble seekers Real Madrid or German giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool came through their quarter final with Manchester City rather easily, winning the first leg at Anfield 3-0, before beating City 2-1 in the Etihad midweek. Seria A side Roma caused an upset when they came back from a 4-1 deficit in the first leg to defeat the Spanish giants 3-0 in their second league to go straight to the semi-finals on the away goal rule.

The other semi-final will be contested by European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and what a game that promises to be. Real Madrid needed a dramatic stoppage time penalty against Italian side Juventus in their second leg quarter final at the Bernabeu to see them off as Juventus managed to claw back the goals, they won the game, but lost out due to Ronaldo’s superb penalty.

The last time Liverpool won the Champions League was in 2005 on that famous night in Istanbul, they have failed to many impact since then, but Jurgen Klopp’s men now face into a first semi-final in 10 years. Roma are in the last four for only the second time and were runners up way back in 1984.

The first legs of the semi-finals will take place on April 24/25th, while the second legs of the competition will be played a week later on the 1/2nd of May. They promise to be two thrilling encounters for 4 teams deserving of their place at this stage.