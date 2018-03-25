Changes to Sky Sports Live Premier League Fixtures in April

Sky Sports has announced a number of amendments to its schedule of live Premier League fixtures during April.

Tuesday 17 April Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur KO 7.45pm

Re-arranged due to Tottenham Hotspur’s participation in the FA Cup Semi Finals.

Thursday 19 April Burnley v Chelsea KO 7.45pm

Previously postponed due to Chelsea’s participation in the FA Cup 6th Round.

Sunday 22 April Arsenal v West Ham United KO 1.30pm

Agreement between both Clubs and the League.

Sunday 22 April Manchester City v Swansea kO 4.30pm

Should Manchester City progress to the UCL Semi Finals, this match will move to Saturday 21 April, 12.30pm and remain live on Sky Sports.

Sunday 22 April West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool KO 4.30pm

Should Liverpool progress to the Champions League Semi Finals, this match will move to Saturday 21 April, 12.30pm and remain live on Sky Sports.

Monday 23 April Everton v Newcastle United KO 8.00pm

Saturday 28 April Liverpool v Stoke City KO 12.30pm

Should Manchester City progress to the Champions League Semi Finals, this match will move to Sunday 29 April, 2.15pm and remain live on Sky Sports.

Sunday 29 April West Ham United v Manchester City KO 2.15pm

Should Manchester City progress to the Champions League Semi Finals, this match will revert to Saturday 28 April, 12.30pm and remain live on Sky Sports.