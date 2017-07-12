Cyrus Christie Aiming for First Team Football at Middlesbrough

Irish international Cyrus Christie sealed his £2.5 million move to Middlesbrough at the beginning of July and the full-back is hoping to become a regular starter next season under new boss Garry Monk.

The right-back is also aiming to help his new club bounce straight back to the Premier League after a disappointing campaign ended in the Teessiders suffering

relegation last season.

Christie became Middlesbrough’s second signing of the summer as Garry Monk reshapes his squad ahead of a tough Championship campaign. The Irish international is joined by midfielder Johnny Howson, who arrives from Norwich and believes the club can instantly bounce back to top-flight this season. It was a disappointing ten months for the Teessiders last year, as they suffered relegation from the Premier League in their first season back in the top tier. They collected just 28 points from 38 games and despite remaining above fellow North Easterners Sunderland, they finished as the lowest scorers in the division. Former Swansea boss Garry Monk has arrived at the club with the target of guiding them back to the top flight. The former Swansea chief was a popular appointment with the fans after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot managing Leeds last season. He made Cyrus Christie his number one target after missing out on securing the services of Reading’s Chris Gunter. The right-back spot has become a problem position for the club over the past couple of years, with a number of players failing to nail down the spot in recent seasons. Fabio, Emilio Nsue, Antonio Barragan, Richie De Laet and Callum Chambers all occupied the right side of the defence at some point during that period. Christie certainly isn’t short of confidence telling the Irish Sun earlier this year that he believes he is “one of the best full-backs in the Championship” ahead of winning his ninth cap for the Republic of Ireland. Whilst some Derby fans took to social media to fervently disagree with his self-assessment, he was a virtual ever-present under Steve McClaren for the Rams last season until suffering injury in November. New boss Gary Rowett is putting his own stamp on the side and following the signing of Andre Wisdom, sanctioned the sale of the 24 year old. The club were willing to sell Christie at the right price and are believed to have accepted an undisclosed fee for the defender.

Middlesbrough finished second two seasons ago in the Championship, only securing their promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the season at the expense of Brighton.

They drew 1-1 with the Seagulls in a promotion showdown at the Riverside, which proved just enough to clinch a place in the top tier. The Teessiders were extremely reliable throughout the campaign, winning 26 of their 46 matches at this level and were often the staple of many Saturday accumulators. They rarely let backers down under Aitor Karanka and are likely to popular once again this season.

After a frustrating campaign that was curtailed by injury, Cyrus Christie will be aiming to play a full season for his new club and win over the Riverside crowd. He is relishing the challenge in the North East and will be hoping to help his side to another Championship promotion. Garry Monk clearly rates the Ireland international and the full-back must repay the faith shown by his manager when Middlesbrough open up their campaign against Wolves on August 5th.