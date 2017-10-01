Dublin to host UEFA Euro 2020 draw in December 2018

Dublin has been selected to host the live televised UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw, which will take place in December 2018.

UEFA selected Ireland as the venue for this event, to be held in the Convention Centre Dublin, following an invitation to bid issued to the host cities of this unique European Championships.

The 2020 Championships marks the 60th anniversary of UEFA’s prestigious competition and games are being hosted in 13 cities across the continent on a once-off basis. Dublin is set to host four games in the Aviva Stadium, which is expected to bring an economic benefit of between €40-€50million to the country.

The live televised draw will take place on December 2nd 2018 and will see media attendees representing UEFA’s 55 National Associations arrive in Dublin for the event.

650 guests, including almost 300 delegates from the participating countries, are expected.

350 media representatives will be accredited to cover the event.

70+ broadcasters will show the draw live to an audience of 140m around the world.

The submission to secure the event was led by the UEFA EURO (Dublin) Local Organising Committee, consisting of representatives from the Football Association of Ireland and Dublin City Council, in partnership with the Irish Government through the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, and with strong support from the Dublin Convention Bureau.

FAI CEO, John Delaney, said: “I am delighted that Dublin has been selected to host the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw. Along with Dublin being one of the host cities for the tournament, the hosting of the draw in our capital city demonstrates the high regard in which Ireland is held as a tournament host.

“I would like to thank our bid team for their tremendous work in securing this prestigious event, and recognise the partnership and collaborative efforts of all parties working together through the FAI, Dublin City Council and Government, through the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, as well as the Dublin Convention Bureau.

“The live televised event will be broadcast throughout the world and puts Irish football, as well as Ireland as a nation, at the forefront of international sport.”

The draw for the qualifying games is unique, given that the tournament will be a pan-European competition for the first time ever with 13 host cities staging games and it is expected that up to 200,000 people will visit from overseas for the games alone.

The 13 host cities for EURO 2020 include:

Munich (Germany) – three group matches and a quarter-final.

Baku (Azerbaijan) – three group matches and a quarter-final.

Rome (Italy) – three group matches and a quarter-final.

St Petersburg (Russia) – three group matches and a quarter-final.

Brussels (Belgium) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Copenhagen (Denmark) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Budapest (Hungary) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Amsterdam (Netherlands) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Dublin – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Bucharest (Romania) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Glasgow (Scotland) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

Bilbao (Spain) – three group matches and a round of 16 match.

London (England) – two semi-finals and final.