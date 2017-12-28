English premiership relegation betting – who is favourite for the drop

It’s the same thing every year, bottom of the English premier league table and you are pretty much sure to get relegated.

We have the premier league betting odds on who will get relegated and it Swansea who top the market at 1/7 to face the dreaded drop the Championship. The Welsh club sacked Paul Clement on 20 December after a shocking run of bad results. Chairman Huw Jenkins said it “was the last thing we wanted to do and we felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give the best chance of an uplift.”

The former Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon and Maritimo boss Carlos Carvalhal was announced as the new manager but if the betting is anything to go by he faces an impossible task of keeping the side up “We are very pleased with the appointment, Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time, He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organised. He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.” said Chairman Huw Jenkins.

Next in the betting for the drop is West Brom at 4/5 with Bournemouth a 2/1 shot. West Brom have not won a premier league match in 18 matches had another bore draw yesterday. Alan Pardew who was recently appointed at West Brom talked about his sides 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Boxing day.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew: ”It is difficult to try understand how we have not won today but we go onto the next game. It was a sound performance and the fans were tremendous.

“We have 17 games to go. If we can play at the level we just have I will be very, very happy and we will get enough points. It was probably our best 90 minutes since I’ve been here.”

Brighton are 5/2 and Newcastle are 11.4 but both sides look like the will stay up for another season.