Europa League Semi-Final Draw

Arsenal have been given a semi-final draw that they probably didn’t want this morning. The Gunners were drawn against tournament favourites Atletico Madrid in the last four tie. Arsene Wenger’s side came from 2-0 down to CSKA Moscow in the Russian capital on Thursday night to draw 2-2 on the night with an injury time goal coming from Welsh international Aaron Ramsey, that meant Arsenal won on aggregate 6-3.

The other semi-final will see Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg take on French side Marseille, Salzburg beat Italian side Lazio, while Marseille beat German side RB Leipzig. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played in just less than 2 weeks’ time on the 26th of April, while the second will be played a week later May 3rd. Arsenal and Marseille will have home advantage in the first leg as they were drawn out first this morning in the draw in Kiev.

The winner of the Europa League will qualify for next season Champions League automatically, Arsenal currently sit in 5th place behind Chelsea and are 13 points off 4th place, so they will be hoping they can go all the way here as 4th place doesn’t look realistic now. They will face an Atletico side are top of the La Liga and in form despite losing on Thursday night to Lisbon.

Arsene Wenger speaking after the draw said ‘’Looking at all the results as a whole picture in Europe this week, you would say that teams have become closer and the games are very open, and everything is possible in every single game’’. He went on further to say that Atletico were probably the strongest of the teams left and said ‘’Everybody speaks about Atletico Madrid that they look the strongest team on paper, but you must say when you look at the results that Salzburg have done again. I am from France and Marseille are in there as well and that is always a difficult place to go… maybe it is better that I don’t wish for anybody.”