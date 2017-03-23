Everton FC look to completed deal for stadium site

According to a BBC Radio Merseyside report, Everton have completed a deal to acquire a waterfront site for their new stadium.

The stadium will be situated in Bramley Moore dock, close to the city centre. The Premier League club have had to abandon two previous new stadium projects with a move to Kings Dock falling through in 2003 and Kirkby in 2009.

Radio Merseyside say full details will be released at 5pm.