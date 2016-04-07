How to Cash in On Football or Soccer

American Soccer or British Football.

Whatever you want to call it, it’s basically the same game. It’s everyone’s favorite sports in the UK and maybe even the entire European continent. And we punters love placing our bets in every match.

Investing in sports is something many do. With the proper know-how, you can cash in on the Sunday match you always watch. You just have to be familiar with the games and know how to bet on its elements.

Continue reading to find out more.

English Football

There are four major leagues in English football. At the very top or Level 1 is the Premier League, single division and also called the “top flight.” It has 20 clubs mostly based in England.

Next is the English Football League or EFL that is subdivided into three divisions with 24 clubs each. The divisions are namely: the Championship (level 2) League One (Level 3) and League Two (level 4).

The clubs in both the Premier League and the English Football League are all professional clubs.

Common Types of Betting in Football

Football is maybe one of the world’s widely bet sport. There are several ways you can bet on an individual football/soccer game. Thanks to the dawn of online betting, you can bet on international games and watch live streaming of events on many sites.

As a new football punter, it is best if you explore your options and find out which is most interesting for you as a punter. You should also familiarize yourself with the different terminologies that you should know because they are commonly used.

Match Bets

Match bets are the most popular bets placed in individual football games. It is also referred to as Match Outrights, WXD or 1×2. Basically, you place a bet on the outcome of the match: 1. Home Win 2. Draw 3. Away Win.

Correct Score Bet

Although a game can have so many potential outcomes, the correct score bet is actually a popular type of bet in football.

You have to decide based on available data, whether or not a game will be a high scoring one. Low scoring games can be narrowed down to 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 on the favorite team.

The huge odds appeal to punters. It makes a great side or small stake bet option.

First Goal scorer or Anytime Goal scorer

The first goal scorer or anytime goal scorer can also be bet on in an individual game.

If you know your players, you can bet on a certain player with good scoring statistics or that has a history of great scoring form.

The First Goal scorer market offers huge profit but is unpredictable to say the least. Anytime goal scorers are easier to bet on because the risks are lower and has more chances of returning profit.

Half Time/Full Time

A market with decent risk and rewards is the half-time or full-time market. Here you place a bet on the scores of the half-time period and the full-time period. Meaning, in the same bet, you split the outcomes of the match. Return profit though requires a huge stake.

In this type of bet, you can bet on which team will be winning in the half-time mark or choose a draw and what the final result will be. Here, punters can see the value of betting on the stronger team.

Double Chance Bets

Double chance bets allow you to bet on the underdog in the match. You can wager whether the team wins or draw. It gives you double the chance of cashing in, but this comes with reduced odd, especially if compared to taking only one of the options.

If updates before the match however indicates a strong chance of the underdog winning, this is the best market to bet on because of the extra insurance.

Each Way Bet

Each way bets allows you to bet on the team you predict will finish first to fourth place in a tournament or league. You can receive a pay-out of 1/4 odds if your team of choice finishes in the places designated.

It is basically an insurance bet with no sacrifice odds, especially if your team actually wins the league.

Winning at Betting

Here are some tips you might want to consider when betting on football games or any sport for that matter:

Explore different bookmakers and enjoy sign-up bonuses and free bets,

Bet on sports you actually know,

Know that the favorites don’t always win,

Explore less obvious markets and understand how it works,

Bet with your head, not with your heart,

Explore less popular sports.

In a nutshell, the internet and mobile connectivity has allowed us punters to explore new access to betting that is faster and easier. You can even bet on international sporting events and watch the game through satellite TV or live coverages online.

Since bookmakers are also online, you won’t have to take a stroll over to the pub or sports makers to place a bet.

It’s high time we take advantage of betting online and in the privacy of our homes because football and betting are only several mouse clicks away.