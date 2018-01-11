Huge boost for Everton FC as star set for comeback

There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Republic of Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman with news that he is back in training with his club Everton after recovering from the broken leg he suffered in a World Cup Qualifier against Wales last March.

The news was announced by Toffees manager Sam Allardyce at the clubs annual general meeting.

“Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training.”

The Republic Of Ireland don’t play another competitive game till 2019 but both club and country will be relieved to see the 29 year-old recover from such a serious injury.

No details were given on when the Donegal man who has played 200 times for Everton is likely to play again but it seems a given that it will be a slow process given the nature of the injury.

It’s no guarantee that the right back will slot straight back into the team either with young academy graduate John Joe Kenny doing so well in his absence but for Everton in particular in the short term they will just be glad to have an experienced player back in their ranks.

Everton currently sit 9th in the Premier League having seen a major upturn in form ever since Allardyce took over in December.