Kevin Doyle joins the Wexford under 20’s on advisory role

Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle has joined the Wexford Footballers Under-20 management team in an advisory role.

The 34-year-old retired from soccer last September on medical advice after suffering bouts of concussion.

Doyle played Gaelic football for Adamstown GAA in his youth and also Good Counsel in New Ross at school level.

PJ Banville, a selector with the U20s, last night revealed Doyle would be coming into the fold alongside former Wexford and Waterford United goalkeeper Gavin Morris.

The Wexford-born striker is friends with former Wexford senior footballer and Under-20 selector Eric Bradley.

Speaking on the Late Late Show recently about his retirement, Doyle said: ”We sat down and had a long chat and the neurologist was like ‘if you can play soccer without heading the ball then play’.

“We left it at that. I didn’t make up my mind. It was a case of you could be fine but there’s a good chance you basically get stuck with concussion symptom and they don’t go away’. You could get stuck with headaches, stuck feeling sick and stuck feeling a bit depressed basically.

“That was the prognosis that could happen. I took a few weeks and went to see someone else, you want to get a second opinion. It was the same thing.

“I feel great, I know it’s the right decision.”

He scored 14 goals in 63 appearances for Ireland, making his debut against Sweden in a friendly in 2006.

Doyle started his club career with St Patrick’s Athletic before moving to Cork City, then crossing the Irish Sea in 2005 for spells at Reading, Wolves, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

He had been playing for Coloroda Rapids in the MLS but has since moved back to his native county.