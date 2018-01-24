List of Galway United first divisions fixtures for 2018 season

It’s first division football for Galway United in the 2018 season, so we can expect a lot of home wins in Terryland this year.

Last season was very tough with the bottom three in the Ireland premier division table getting relegated due to shrinking of the top division for the 2018 season. It saw Galway United, Finn Harps and Drogheda United.

Galway are the 9/4 favourites to win division one with all the top bookmakers, with Longford and Shelbourne next in the betting as 6/1 joint second favourites. Followed by Finn Harps at 7/1 and Cobh Ramblers at 8/1.

It’s going to be a great season for Galway supporters with three teams close to home – Athlone Town, Longford & Finn Harps. But they also have two very nice away trips to Wexford Youths and Cobh Ramblers.

Galway have also added a lot of strength to their squad with the additions to Robbie Williams from Cork City.

“It’s a new challenge,” Williams told Galway United’s official website.

“I’ve been at Limerick for a good few years and Cork City last year. Shane (Keegan) rang me a few weeks back and I’m delighted to come down to help and hopefully we can fire the team up to where it belongs.

“I’ll bring my experience in and we’ll guide the young lads to where they need to be. I’ve only been in a few days, but there’s a good bit of talent here. They just need guiding, a little bit of help and and I’ll do that as best I can.

“We kept the Limerick squad that played in the Premier Division together, so the circumstances are slightly different, but Galway have managed to keep a good few from last year and added a good few as well.

“It’s going to be a tough league. Three teams came down from the Premier, so we’re going to have to be on our game. A couple more players will probably have to come in, but we will be ready.”

Galway boss Shane Keegan is looking forward to seeing Williams line out at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2018.

“He’s a massively important signing for us,” said Keegan. “I’ve mentioned on a couple of occasions that we needed more at the back and until now we’ve been shaping up as a very young squad, so to get his experience in is very important.

“With Cork he would have picked up a league winners medal last season, and in Limerick’s dominant promotion season in 2016, I think he was the outstanding defender in the First Division.

“He was named on the PFAI Team Of The Year and he would certainly be at the forefront of your mind as one of the outstanding defenders in the division this season. To get that bit of shrewdness and experience that he brings with him will be a huge boost to us.”