List of Ireland's favourite Premier League teams by city (according to total Facebook followers)

Updated: March 21, 2017
It’s all about social media in 2017 so Unibet has done a study on where each Premier League club’s support is strongest locally, and globally according to over one billion Facebook users.
We thought you’d be interested in the Ireland fan numbers specifically, so below you will find some very interesting facts
What does the data tell us about Ireland’s Premier League support?

Ireland’s favourite Premier League teams (according to total Facebook followers):

  1. Manchester United – 170k
  2. Liverpool – 157.5k
  3. Chelsea – 112.5k
  4. Arsenal – 90k
  5. Tottenham Hotspur – 87.5k
  6. West Ham – 75k
  7. Manchester City – 70k
  8. Crystal Palace – 62.5k
  9. Everton – 57k
  10. Hull City – 55k
The best supported teams in Dublin:
  1. Manchester United – 85k
  2. Liverpool – 75k
  3. Chelsea – 55k
  4. Arsenal – 42.5k
  5. Manchester City – 30k
  6. Tottenham Hotspur – 27.5k
  7. Everton – 17.7k
  8. West Ham – 17.5k
  9. Southampton – 17.25k
  10. Crystal Palace – 8.5k
Which teams have the highest concentration of their global fanbase in Dublin?
  1. Manchester United – the concentration of Man Utd fans is 113% higher in Dublin than the global average
  2. Arsenal – 113%
  3. Liverpool – 109%
  4. Chelsea – 104%
  5. Tottenham Hotspur – 102%

Galway

  1. Man Utd 8.5k
  2. Liverpool 7.5k
  3. Chelsea 5.5k
  4. Arsenal 4.3k
  5. Man City 3.2k
  6. Tottenham Hotspur 3.2k
  7. Southampton 2k
  8. Everton 1.7k
  9. West Ham 1.5k
  10. Sunderland 1k

Cork

  1. Liverpool 13k
  2. Man Utd 12k
  3. Chelsea 6.5k
  4. Arsenal 4.75k
  5. Tottenham 3.2k
  6. Man City 3k
  7. Everton 2.2k
  8. Southampton 2.2k
  9. West Ham 2k
  10. Sunderland 1.2k
Limerick
  1. Man Utd 8.5k
  2. Liverpool 7.5k
  3. Chelsea 4.7k
  4. Arsenal 4.7k
  5. Man City 2.7k
  6. Tottenham 2.5k
  7. Southampton 2.2k
  8. Everton 1.7k
  9. West Ham 1.7k
  10. Sunderland 760


Going Global: The worldwide fanbases of the Premier League by Unibet

