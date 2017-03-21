List of Ireland’s favourite Premier League teams by city (according to total Facebook followers)

Ireland’s favourite Premier League teams (according to total Facebook followers):
- Manchester United – 170k
- Liverpool – 157.5k
- Chelsea – 112.5k
- Arsenal – 90k
- Tottenham Hotspur – 87.5k
- West Ham – 75k
- Manchester City – 70k
- Crystal Palace – 62.5k
- Everton – 57k
- Hull City – 55k
- Manchester United – 85k
- Liverpool – 75k
- Chelsea – 55k
- Arsenal – 42.5k
- Manchester City – 30k
- Tottenham Hotspur – 27.5k
- Everton – 17.7k
- West Ham – 17.5k
- Southampton – 17.25k
- Crystal Palace – 8.5k
- Manchester United – the concentration of Man Utd fans is 113% higher in Dublin than the global average
- Arsenal – 113%
- Liverpool – 109%
- Chelsea – 104%
- Tottenham Hotspur – 102%
Galway
- Man Utd 8.5k
- Liverpool 7.5k
- Chelsea 5.5k
- Arsenal 4.3k
- Man City 3.2k
- Tottenham Hotspur 3.2k
- Southampton 2k
- Everton 1.7k
- West Ham 1.5k
- Sunderland 1k
Cork
- Liverpool 13k
- Man Utd 12k
- Chelsea 6.5k
- Arsenal 4.75k
- Tottenham 3.2k
- Man City 3k
- Everton 2.2k
- Southampton 2.2k
- West Ham 2k
- Sunderland 1.2k
- Man Utd 8.5k
- Liverpool 7.5k
- Chelsea 4.7k
- Arsenal 4.7k
- Man City 2.7k
- Tottenham 2.5k
- Southampton 2.2k
- Everton 1.7k
- West Ham 1.7k
- Sunderland 760
Going Global: The worldwide fanbases of the Premier League by Unibet