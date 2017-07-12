List of sports associated with the each of ten channels on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is expanding its service with 10 sports channels, giving customers more choice at no extra cost. The line-up includes new dedicated channels.

From July 18, the Sky Sports package will include:

10 sports channels – more than ever before, including:

Dedicated channels for the Premier League, football, cricket, golf and F1®.

Two channels, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena, offering GAA, rugby union, rugby league, boxing, netball, darts, NFL, tennis & much more.

Sky Sports Main Event channel hosting the biggest events in one place.

Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix for all Sky customers.

Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action will be home to exclusive GAA games with select matches also scheduled to broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Live coverage from the All Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Championships will broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday 22nd and 29th July and Saturday 5th August.

Viewers will enjoy a host of new programmes, including a nightly Premier League debate show on Sky Sports Premier League; masterclass and coaching clinics from some of the biggest names in sports; live golf previews ahead of selected European and US events; and a host of new documentaries.

The full range of digital platforms are also being brought together onto one Sky Sports app to make it easier for customers to enjoy all of their sports on the go.

There are five new dedicated channels for the Premier League, football, cricket, golf and F1®. Sky Sports Main Event will simulcast the biggest live sports events in one place, while Sky Sports Action and Arena will be home to GAA and will show all the other incredible sport Sky offers. All Sky customers will continue to enjoy Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix.

The new line-up of channels is:

401 – Sky Sports Main Event

Live Premier League football, plus international qualifiers and the biggest games from EFL and La Liga, every F1® race, Ryder Cup and Major golf, international Rugby Union, Test cricket, World Darts Championship and more. Sky Sports Main Event will show Live GAA action on Saturday 22nd and 29th July and Saturday 5th August.

402 – Sky Sports Premier League

The new home of the Premier League with 159 live Premier League matches per season, including exclusive Saturday 3pm kick-off games for Republic of Ireland viewers. Brand new shows including a new nightly debate show. Dedicated On Demand sections for every Premier League club, including match highlights, interviews and documentaries.

403 – Sky Sports Football

The home of over 900 live games per season with 127 Sky Bet EFL matches per season, EFL Cup including semi-finals and final, SPFL Premiership & William Hill Scottish Cup, 300 La Liga matches a season, MLS, Eredivisie and more.

404 – Sky Sports Cricket

Exclusive live coverage of every home England Test, ODI and T20 match. The widest range of English domestic cricket including County Championship, T20 Blast, IPL and more. The ICC Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, World Twenty20 and Women’s World Cup live.

405 – Sky Sports Golf

The only place to see every day of the Open Championship, Masters and US Open live. Home of the European Tour, PGA Tour, Ladies European and Ladies PGA Tour. This year’s Solheim Cup and the 2018 Ryder Cup.

406 – Sky Sports F1

Every Formula 1 practice, qualifying hour and race live. Exclusive coverage of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, GP3, Porsche Supercup and Goodwood Festival of Speed.

407 – Sky Sports Action

408 – Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports Action and Arena will be the new home of exclusive All-Ireland Football and Hurling Senior Championship action and will show Rugby Union (International, European and domestic rugby union, the British & Irish Lions), the Super League and more, alongside a range of other sports. Other sports on Action and Arena will include ATP Tennis, PDC Darts (including World Championship), World Championship Boxing, NFL, WWE, Netball and more.

409 – Sky Sports News

The home of breaking sports news, 24 hours a day.

121 – Sky Sports Mix

Selection of sports entertainment from across Sky Sports.