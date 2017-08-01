Liverpool FC reveal new away kit for 2017/8 Premier League

Liverpool Football Club has revealed their new away kit for the 2017/18 season, so far the opinion of the public has been divided.

The kit manufactured by New Balance takes inspiration from the founding jersey worn in 1892 as Liverpool celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary this summer. Featured with a quartered design, the shirt re-introduces the bottle green colour of the 1991/1992 and 1995/1996 LFC away kits.

On the club website defender James Milner said: “This kit looks classic – up to date, but with a nod to the past – it will be a reminder of the foundations this great club is built on every time we wear it. The whole team is really proud to be a part of this huge anniversary for the Club, and we can’t wait to wear this kit next season.”

Following on from the release of their new home kit earlier in the month which features the new badge to commemorate Liverpool’s 125 year anniversary, fans wished that the manufacturer could repeat what they did with the stylish new design. However, the reaction was bound to be divided.