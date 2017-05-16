Major League Soccer All Stars to play 2016 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid

Major League Soccer in the USA has announced that the reigning UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will face the best of MLS in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game on 2nd August, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Established in 1902, Real Madrid has won a record 32 La Liga championships and 11 UEFA Champions League titles, as well as capturing the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup on multiple occasions. Under Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos currently sit atop the La Liga table and are in the quarterfinals of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League competition

This will mark the first time a team from Spain’s La Liga will appear in the MLS All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars have previously faced clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Mexico’s Liga MX and the Scottish Premier League, and have an 8-4-1 record against some of the world’s most decorated clubs.

“It is an honor to represent Major League Soccer and to work with our league’s great players in a match against one of the top clubs in the world,” Paunovic said in a statement. “I know how special it is to compete against Real Madrid and I think our players and fans will also enjoy the experience.”

Soldier Field has played host to some of the most exciting sporting and entertainment events in the world including CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, World Cup Qualifiers, 1994 FIFA World Cup matches, and last summer’s Copa America Centenario. Not only has Soldier Field hosted a wealth of international soccer events, the Chicago landmark also has a rich MLS legacy, as it was home to the Chicago Fire for the club’s first four seasons, from 1998-2001, then again from 2003-05.

