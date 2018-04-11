Managerless Bray hand role on caretaker basis to Graham Kelly

Bray Wanderers have announced Graham Kelly as their caretaker manager after Dave Mackey announced his resignation last week.

Mackey left the club after picking up just one draw in the opening nine games in the league season which leaves them sitting rock bottom of the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Mackey took over the team at the end of last season but he has been unable to turn the club’s fortunes around and he announced that he had enough after they fell to a crushing 5-0 defeat against St.Patricks Athletic in Inchicore last Friday Night.

In a short statement on their official twitter page Bray Wanderers revealed news of Kelly’s appointment.

“Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as caretaker manager for the foreseeable future.”

“We would like to thank Graham for taking on this difficult task at short notice.”

Kelly has been a member of the Wanderers backroom staff since 2016 and now moves into the managers hot seat.

Kelly has a good coaching CV to his name having worked with a number of the club’s underage sides as well as been a video analyst to the Republic of Ireland under 16’s in the past.