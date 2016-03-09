Manchester United Transfer News – United look to bid for Ronaldo once again

Man United are set for another sensational bid on Real Madrid star Ronaldo. They are according to reports weighing up the idea of offering current goalkeeper David De Gea plus 70 million euro to secure Ronaldo once again. A local Spanish outlet Diario Gol are stating that the side effectively known as Los Blancos are interested in signing De Gea but the English giants have a hefty price tag of 130 million on him.

The news outlet is also saying that United are also offering a cash deal to secure the 5-time Ballon D’or winner and that Madrid wouldn’t be opposed to this offer. De Gea has been one of United’s best players of the past few seasons and especially this season. He has been a match winner for United on many occasion since he came to Old Trafford in 2011. Ronaldo, when he is playing at Old Trafford is viewed in the same way at Old Trafford, a match winner, silky skills and can pull a goal out of anywhere on the field. He is regarded as one of the best players to not only play in Old Trafford but the world.

If this story is to be true as reported it will interesting to see if Real Madrid will accept the offer or not. Quite frankly, I can’t see the Portuguese star leaving Madrid, but stranger things have happened, and it wouldn’t surprise me all the same. Ronaldo has won it all with Madrid and United and has nothing to prove to anyone as he is without doubt up there with one of the best to play the game, his record speaks for itself.