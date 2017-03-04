Manchester United v Bournemouth – Starting team news

It looks like a must win match for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United team against Bournemouth, we have the starting team news for the 12:30pm Kick off.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: “I think Manchester United have learned I am not the monster that you [the media] say I am.

“I’m not such a bad guy, an arrogant guy, a difficult person to work with, nobody at the training ground runs away when I arrive.

“So I think I am better than you think. People are quite happy to have me around and to work with me. The relationship with the players is very good and with my owners and my board.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: “When you look at our recent history, sometimes we have to take a moment just to think and reflect and look back (on what we have achieved), because those things are from where you get your strength.

“When you think of recent times, the situations this club has been in, which these players have been in – it has not been a bed of roses for a lot of their careers.

“We will look at our mindset, become very motivated again to prove people wrong.”

Starting team news -

Phil Jones is available after a month out with a foot injury, while Luke Shaw returns to the Manchester United squad after being left out last weekend.

United’s only likely absentee is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is doubtful because of a hamstring problem.

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is fit after a knee injury, but manager Eddie Howe says he will make a late call on “one or two other concerns”.

Simon Francis is still nursing a hamstring strain and will not feature.