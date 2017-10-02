Martin O’Neill finalises squad for Moldova & Wales games

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill confirmed his squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round clashes with Moldova and Wales.

Injury rules out goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs), while striker Kevin Doyle has retired due to concussion-related symptoms. A number of players are carrying knocks and will be assessed by the FAI medical team.

The Ireland squad began preparations for the final two Group D games with a session at FAI National Training Centre on Monday. They will undergo three more sessions there ahead of the game against Moldova at Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6.

On Sunday, October 8, the squad will depart Dublin for Cardiff to prepare for the game against Wales on Monday, October 9 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Over 49,000 tickets have been sold for the Moldova game on Friday, October 6 at Aviva Stadium and remaining tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie

Republic of Ireland MNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)