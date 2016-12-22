Martin O’Neill’s Ireland maintain 23rd place in FIFA World Rankings

There were few movers in the year’s final release of the world’s finest international sides.

The Republic of Ireland will finish 2016 as the 23rd best team in the world, based on football’s governing body’s latest rankings.

Having moved up into the position following victory over Austria last month, the boys in green will officially head into 2017 in their highest position for five years.

The achievement once again goes to prove just how impressive a job Martin O’Neill is doing at the helm.

A limited talent pool to choose from has seen the former Celtic manager instill a strong sense of pride and belief in the dressing room, while the country have also played some of our best football in recent memory under the Kilrea-native.

Elsewhere on the list, it is as you were in the top ten, with Argentina continuing to lead the pack ahead of Brazil and Germany.

Spain continue to languish in tenth, while England remain just ten places above our Irish side in 13th.

As for our rivals in Group D, Wales are flying high in twelfth, Austria rank just 31st, while Serbia manage no higher than a disappointing 44th.