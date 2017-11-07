Martin O’Neill’s squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off v Denmark

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has reduced his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying play-off games against Denmark.

In the first leg of the play-off, the Irish team travel to the Parken Stadium on Copenhagen, on Saturday next, 11th November, with the second leg being played before a sell-out crowd at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, the following Tuesday, 14th November.

O’Neill has confirmed that a number of players have been rules out through injuries and suspension: Richard Keogh (groin), James McCarthy (hamstring), Seán Maguire (hamstring), and David Meyler is suspended for the away game this weekend.

The Republic of Ireland squad for the games v Denmark is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City).

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall).

There will be live TV coverage of both legs of the play-off on RTÉ Television.