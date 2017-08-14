Monster Casino in talks to sponsor shirt for a leading football club

Leading UK based Online Casino, Monster Casino is rumoured to be in talks with several leading football clubs in the UK for shirt sponsorship.

The spokesperson at Monster Casino confirmed the news, saying “Yes, we have started an initial round of discussion with a few leading football clubs to be the main shirt sponsor for the upcoming season”

He continued saying, “The discussions are still in initial stages and it’s too early to reveal any further information at this stage. Once the deal goes through, we will make a formal announcement. Although, shirt sponsorship is not new in the gambling industry, but it is still a first for us and we are pretty excited about this marketing opportunity” he added.

Interestingly, this would be the first time the brand is trying to market its website in the offline world. The brand is otherwise is well-known for its aggressive online promotions. This rumoured news has taken everybody by surprise and all are waiting for the outcome of the discussion.

Launched in the year 2016, Monster casino has quickly climbed up to be one of the most popular online casino brands in the UK, thanks to it player centric approach and innovative marketing strategies.

Touted to be one of the fastest online casino websites out there, Monster casino had earlier set a world record for being the fastest online gambling portal. Backed by an excellent team of technical and marketing experts, Monster Casino has raised the bar in the online gaming industry with its unique offers and entertaining casino games.