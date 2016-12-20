Munster Centre of Excellence planned for Cork

The Football Association of Ireland, Cork County Council and FORAS, the trust that operates Cork City FC, has launched the project to develop a Munster Centre of Excellence in Cork.

The facility will support the provision of training, participation and playing facilities for players of all ages, coaches, referees and administrators, and one that will benefit the wider community and the grassroots of Irish Football.

The site will provide training facilities for Cork City Football Club at a 30-acre site in Glanmire, 8 kilometres outside Cork city.

The proposed facility has been identified as a potential Training Camp for teams competing in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, for which Ireland is hosting four matches

Work on the project is expected to begin in 2017, and is due to be completed within approximately two-and-a-half years.

FAI CEO John Delaney paid tribute to the partnerships that were working together to develop the Munster Centre of Excellence.

“I would like to thank Cork County Council and Cork City/FORAS for the great work that has already been done on this exciting project,” said Delaney.

“This is a multi-partnership project which will include the FAI, Cork County Council, Cork City FC and FORAS, local business, a potential naming rights partner, UEFA and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, and I look forward to working with all parties in the months and years ahead.

“Once complete, this will rival any sporting facility in the country, including the National Training Centre at Abbotstown. I hope to see similar facilities in place in Leinster and in Connacht, putting world-class football facilities on the doorsteps of everyone who plays the game.

“As well as being a training centre and base for Cork City FC, this will be a community facility which will be open for players of all ages, coaches, referees, volunteers and administrators. This will be there for all levels of the game, from our grassroots to our professionals.

The concept of a Munster Centre of Excellence accelerated in 2015, when the FAI made a submission to Cork County Council outlining its vision for the facility in Cork, which resulted in a long lease for the 30-acre site at Brook Lodge, Glanmire.

Construction work on the project, which is at an advanced planning phase, is expected to begin in 2017 and when complete, it will contain the following playing facilities:

3 x Full Size Natural Turf Pitches (2 with Floodlighting)

1 x Full Size Artificial Turf Pitch with Floodlighting

3 x Small Sided Floodlit Artificial Turf Pitches

Goalkeeper Training Area

The Centre will also house a purpose-built pavilion with viewing area, which will include a classroom, gymnasium, dressing rooms, physiotherapy and medical and team rooms, as well as a community area, and other purpose build facilities.