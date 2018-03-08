O’Neil brings in five new players to Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has called up five players who have never previously been in the squad.

Ireland’s first game of 2018 will come at the end of a three-day training camp in Antalya and kicks off what will be a busy year with friendly games against United States, France, Poland and Northern Ireland, as well as UEFA Nations League games with Denmark and Wales.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad a year after suffering injury in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Wales, while Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, and Sean Maguire are also included following long-term injuries.

There are first senior call-ups for goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, defenders Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens. Both O’Hara and Rice had previously trained with the squad but were never included for a match-day squad.

Also, O’Hara and Rice will report directly to the Ireland Under 21s after the camp finishes in order to be available for the UEFA European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, March 27 in Tallaght Stadium.

The squad will meet up ahead of the 3 FAI International Awards on Sunday, March 18 in RTE Studios and depart for Turkey the next morning. After the game on Friday, March 23, the squad will return to Dublin and leave camp.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)