Positive update on Everton’s James McCarthy injury situation

Everton’s James McCarthy could be back on the football pitch sooner than anticipated after his manager Sam Allardyce pointed out he is ahead of schedule on his comeback from a broken leg.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder sustained the injury during an accidental collision with Solomon Rondon in the Premier League game against West Brom in January.

The injury came just after he had worked his way back into the clubs starting 11 and Big Sam looked like he had earned the trust of the midfielder after he had a big falling out with the previous manager Ronald Koeman.

The 27-year-old has since undergone successful surgery and Allardyce confirmed he is working with the club’s medical team and could be back in time for pre-season.

“It is down to the specialist and them saying if and when James can start moving forward,” the Everton boss said.

“The specialist will guide us on how far we can go and with a bit of luck we can look forward to James starting the next pre-season with us.

“He has had some time back at home. He will probably rejoin us in the next few days on a regular basis to start getting some mobility into his ankle, particularly because it has been in a set position for such a long time.

McCarthy is contracted with the club until 2020 and it will be interesting to see how he recovers from injury.

Fellow Irish international and Everton teammate Seamus Coleman recently returned to the first team in the last few weeks after he suffered a similar injury last year.