Premier League looking at introducing winter break

The Premier League is considering introducing a winter break from the 2019-20 season.

A winter break has been discussed before and is being done so again, with the Premier League, in principle, open to the concept.

The Premier League remains the only major European league that does not have a mid-season break and the lack of a rest period has been blamed for English clubs struggling in the latter stages of the Champions and Europa Leagues.

Together with the Football Association and English Football League, the Premier League has been considering ways to ease fixture congestion.

Managers have repeatedly called for a mid-season break to be introduced to prevent player fatigue but until now their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

A winter break is not feasible until the end of the current television deal, but the Premier League has confirmed space could be made in the calendar when the next television rights deal is agreed.

The Premier League is expected to make an announcement about the next round of television rights next week, which could give more of a clue as to the possibility of such a break, with reports saying one has been referenced in tender documents.

“The Premier League has been in discussions with the FA and EFL for several months regarding the challenges of the increasingly congested English football calendar and ways in which we can work together to ease fixture congestion while also giving players a mid-season break,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Provided space can be found in the calendar, we are open to this in principle and will continue constructive discussions with our football stakeholders to seek a workable solution.”

If agreed, the break is likely to take place in January so as not to impact on the traditional Christmas and New Year schedule.