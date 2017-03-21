Project to fight Racism and Discrimination in Russian Football has been launched

On the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (March 21st), a nationwide project “#WeareRussia #AgainstDiscrimination” was launched in Moscow. The project will fight racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism in Russian Football.

By Alan Moore, Russia-based Sports Journalist

Roman Shirokov, President of the All-Russian Footballer Players Union, and Yuri Kanner, President of the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC), signed a memorandum on cooperation to implement the project. The signing took place in the presence of Alexei Smertin, the Russian Football Union Inspector to combat racism and discrimination in football.

The document provides for joint activities to combat instances of discrimination, xenophobia, racism and anti-Semitism in Russian football, as well as the assistance of the RJC in the implementation of the project “#WeareRussia #AgainstDiscrimination”.

The first stage of the project is planned for 2017-2018, which includes the FIFA Confederations Cup (2017) and World Cup (2018). ”#WeareRussia #Against Discrimination”, in the course of the project, will: Conduct large-scale sociological research in Moscow and Russian regions; Train specialists to prevent inter-ethnic conflicts in sport; Develop teaching materials and educational programs for schools and universities; Monitor sport for instances of xenophobia; Work with supporter groups; Carry out educational activities – from organizing conferences to producing TV programs and documentaries.