Real Madrid starting team news – Inspiring Isco the right choice for final

As the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus is upon us, much of the discussion surrounding it is about who should play in the Madrid midfield – Bale or Isco?

Whoever he decides to pick Zinedine Zidane’s decision will play a huge role in tonight’s final as his side look to win the prestigious trophy for the second year in a row.

As both sides go into the final having had a fantastic campaign this far – there is a significant difference between them. The individuality of the Madrid players can cut any defence in two especially with Ronaldo sitting in at centre forward. However, tactically Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus are the much better outfit.

Recent games have shown that with Isco in the midfield along with Modric, Kroos and Casemiro while Benzema feeds Ronaldo is a much more stable formation. Something that certainly shouldn’t be changed.

Isco who is a Madrid fan favourite has recently been in inspiring form in La Liga. Naturally, Bale would be the first name on many a team sheet (especially on the one of Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez). However, due to the several injuries picked up this season his place in tonight’s final and future in Zidane’s squad are certainly in doubt.

Bale is one of Perez’s top signings for the club and reportedly puts pressure on his managers to get what he wants. Will Zidane stick with Isco or bring Bale back into the starting 11? Only time will tell. The chances are we won’t find out his choice between the two right up until the last minute.