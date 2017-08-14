Republic of Ireland announce squad for Georgia and Serbia games

Martin O’Neill announced a provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round games against Georgia and Serbia.

At a press conference in SSE Airtricity’s headquarters, O’Neill selected a 39-man panel for the games away to Georgia (September 2) and home to Serbia (September 5) as Ireland aim to push towards qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

There is a first senior call-up for Preston North End striker Sean Maguire. The 23-year-old, who remains the top scorer in the SSE Airtricity League due to his 20-goal haul with Cork City before joining Preston, has been capped at underage level up to Under 21s.

Also included are the uncapped duo of Matt Doherty and Liam Kelly, while Greg Cunningham – who earned the last of his four senior caps in 2013 – is brought in following fine form at club level.

There are also recalls for Rob Elliot, Paul McShane, Ciaran Clark, James McCarthy, Stephen Quinn, David Meyler, Shane Long and Kevin Doyle, who all missed the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria.

The players will report into camp on Monday, August 28, where O’Neill will trim the panel ahead of training at the FAI National Training Centre. The squad will depart for Tbilisi on Thursday, August 31 and return to Dublin on September 3.

Republic of Ireland MNT Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), John Egan (Brentford), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn, Liam Kelly (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)