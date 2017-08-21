Republic of Ireland defender signs new contract at Brighton

Republic of Ireland’s Shane Duffy has signed a new contract with newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old Derry native who joined the club from Blackburn for a fee of £4 million in 2016, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

Duffy became a regular in the Brighton defence soon after joining as they went on to earn promotion to the Premier League last term.

Duffy’s contract extension was announced along with new deals for Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockeart.

The centre half broke into Martin O’Neills Ireland squad for Euro 2016 and has been a regular ever since he moved to Brighton.

Duffy was in the Brighton team that suffered an opening day loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admitted, “Lewis, Shane and Anthony were key members of our promotion-winning side last season, and I fully expect them to be important members of the team once again this season.”

“They’re relishing the step up to the new level and they each have the capability to perform and excel in the Premier League and they have certainly earned these new deals with their performances on the pitch.

“It’s been a really straightforward process getting everything completed and I’m absolutely delighted that three key members of the squad have committed their futures to the Albion.”