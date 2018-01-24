Republic of Ireland drawn with Wales and Denmark in Nations League

It will be a case of familiar foes reuniting as the Republic of Ireland have been drawn with Denmark and Wales in the first ever Nations League which will commence in September.

The draw took place in Switzerland and has pitted Martin O’Neill’s men against two of the teams they had previously faced in qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

During that campaign they drew with Wales 0-0 at the Aviva Stadium in a game where Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg while Ireland defeated them in the return game last October with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a James McLean goal.

That victory sealed their spot in the World Cup playoffs and there they played Denmark and with a place at this summers showpiece at stake they fell to a heart-breaking 5-1 aggregate defeat with Christian Eriksen scoring a hat trick for the Danes.

Uefa will confirm the fixture details in time but it is clear that Ireland will play both nations home and away in four games with the matchdays scheduled for September, October and November of this year.

The draw in full is laid out below:

Nations League: League A

Group 1: Netherlands, Germany, France

Group 2: Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium

Group 3: Poland, Italy, Portugal

Group 4: Croatia, England, Spain

Nations League: League B

Group 1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia

Group 2: Turkey, Sweden, Russia

Group 3: Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria

Group 4: Denmark, Ireland, Wales

Nations League: League C

Group 1: Albania, Israel, Scotland

Group 2: Greece, Finland, Estonia, Hungary

Group 3: Cyprus, Bulgaria, Norway, Slovenia

Group 4: Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania

Nations League: League D

Group 1: Andorra, Lativa, Kazakhstan, Georgia

Group 2: San Marino, Moldova, Belarus, Luxembourg

Group 3: Kosovo, Malta, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan

Group 4: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Armenia, Macedonia