Republic of Ireland next manager – Martin O’Neill extends his contract until 2020

It has been confirmed that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has agreed on a deal with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill which will extend his reign as manager until the European Championships in 2020.

The 65 year-old Derry man said on Thursday that he was very interested in remaining in the job. The former Celtic boss indicated that a deal was near completion, before confirming, on Thursday night, while speaking to FAI TV, that he had extended his contract until 2020.

“I spoke to John [Delaney] very recently and he said, on behalf of the board, they would like to extend my contract for another couple of years, obviously with the Euros coming up, and I have agreed to do so”, the former Leicester City manager stated.

While discussing his initial doubts as to his suitability for international football management, O’Neill said that qualifying for the European Championships in 2016 made it all seem worthwhile.