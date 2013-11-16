Republic of Ireland provisional squad details ahead of play-off with Denmark

Due to a knee complaint, Jonathan Walters is the key absentee from Martin O’Neill’s provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying play-off with Denmark in November.

Ireland will travel to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for the first leg on Saturday, 11th November before hosting the second leg game in Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Tuesday 14th November in front of a sold-out crowd.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns following an injury to his ribs, while midfielder David Meyler is suspended for the first leg game.

The Republic of Ireland squad will meet on Monday 6th November to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Copenhagen on Thursday 9th November.

The provisional Republic of Ireland squad is:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City).

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jonny Hayes (Celtic), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall).

Photo: Brian F Smyth