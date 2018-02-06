Republic of Ireland senior international football team 2018 fixtures list

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are set to lock horns for the first time since 2011 after it was announced that the two sides will face off in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium later this year.

Michael O’Neill’s side will travel to Dublin on Thursday the 15th of November for a match that falls on a Uefa Nations League game day.

Both sides will then be involved on Nations League duty a few days later as they play Denmark and Austria respectively.

Martin O’Neill’s Irish team will also face Poland away in a friendly on the 11th of September with a venue to be confirmed at a later date.

The Republic of Ireland will now have six games between September and November with a combination of friendlies and Nations league outings.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill gave his thoughts on the game.

“UEFA have made it mandatory that we play a friendly on that date and when we looked at the options across Europe, travelling to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland made a lot of sense.

“It means that we can stay on the island for the week, train in our usual environment and play a game that will be a good test for us ahead of the Austria match.

“Both countries qualified for UEFA EURO 2016 and both narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia, so it will be an evenly matched and hard-fought contest. From a personal point of view I am looking forward to managing a team against Martin, a manager who I hugely respect and admire.

“Qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 is our number one priority now and with the UEFA Nations League a potential route to the tournament this game means that we will be as prepared as possible for the Austria match.”

Ticket details for the match will be released later in the year.

Republic of Ireland 2018 fixtures

23 March: Turkey (A) – Friendly

28 May: France (A) – Friendly

June: TBC

6 September: Wales (A) – Nations League

11 September: Poland (A) – Friendly

13 October: Denmark (H) – Nations League

16 October: Wales (H) – Nations League

15 November: Northern Ireland (H) Friendly

19 November: Denmark (A) – Nations League