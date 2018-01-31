Republic of Ireland star to stay at West Brom as loan move rebuffed

West Bromwich Albion look set to hold on to James McClean after the club turned down a loan offer from Derby County to take the player for the rest of the season.

Sky Sports have reported that Gary Rowett’s Rams who are flying at the upper echelons of the Championship were very much interested in the Derry man but the deal now seems dead in the water.

Derby are in huge contention for promotion to the Premier League as they currently sit 2nd in the League and will be hoping for a huge push in the second half of the season.

The proposed move had come as something of a surprise as McClean was featuring regularly under new manager Alan Pardew even if he didn’t play a part in the clubs impressive FA Cup 4th Round victory against Liverpool last Saturday Night at Anfield.

The winger responded to a fan of his club on Twitter at the weekend when he offered to drive McClean to the Championship club.

He tweeted: “No, you are grand, I have a Range Rover, a BMW i8 and a Mercedes, can drive myself.”

West Brom might have been tempted to sell McClean to help raise funds for a striker, but that won’t be an issue now as the loan signing of Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge was confirmed on Monday evening.