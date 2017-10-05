Republic of Ireland starting team news for match against Macedonia – Kick off 7:45pm Friday

Shane Long appears to be fit and ready to face Moldova and Wales in Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifying matches after training fully with this team-mates.

The Southampton striker had sat out training for the previous two days as a precaution after suffering a dead leg.

Long had a thigh problem but looks set to be okay for the game in Dublin.

Long’s return to fitness will be a huge boost to Martin O’Neill who has beefed up his attacking options for these two pivotal games by retaining Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan and Aiden O’Brien in his final squad.

James McCarthy and Harry Arter were also part of the session as all 30 players featured under the watchful eye of O’Neill.

Arter sat out Bournemouth’s scoreless draw with Leicester at the weekend but also came through so the Irish boss should be able to call upon the midfielder.

McCarthy continues to work day-to-day but doubts remain as he has failed to feature in the Premier League this season.

Ireland will be without Robbie Brady and James McClean as both our suspended for the sold-out Aviva clash on Friday.