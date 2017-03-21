Republic of Ireland starting team news for match v Wales – Kick off 7:45pm Friday

The Republic of Ireland squad had its first session at the FAI National Training Centre in preparation on Monday ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Wales on Friday night at the Aviva stadium.

Manager Martin O’Neill confirmed his list of injuries which includes Rob Elliot (knee), Paul McShane (hamstring), Ciaran Clark (knee), Liam Kelly (hamstring), Harry Arter (calf), Wes Hoolahan (quad) and David McGoldrick (knee). Far to any players on medicine balls is never a good thing at training.

Séamus Coleman and Jonathan Hayes sat out training on yesterday due to ankle problems, while Daryl Murphy underwent a scan to assess a calf injury problem. James McCarthy has linked up with the squad so he should be able to run out with the team on Friday.

New call-ups John Egan and Conor Hourihane trained with the squad for the first time, while Robbie Brady was also involved a day after winning three prizes at the ‘Three’ FAI International Football Awards. There were plenty of sports camera taking superb photos during the awards on Sunday night.

The Republic of Ireland squad for Friday’s game is:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle.

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, John O’Shea, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward.

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, James McClean, Jonathan Hayes, Daryl Horgan, Callum O’Dowda.

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, Kevin Doyle