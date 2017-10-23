Republic of Ireland U16 football squad announced

TOM O’CONNOR has announced his Republic of Ireland squad for two friendly internationals against Estonia in Dublin.

The Irish will face the Estonians at the South Dublin Football League Complex, Lucan, on Tuesday, November 20 (2.00pm), and at Swords Celtic FC on Thursday, November 22 (11.00am).

These fixtures will mark O’Connor’s first game in charge of the under-16 side after he previously filled the role in a caretaker capacity two years ago against the same opposition.

“I’m looking forward to these games. It’s a nice opportunity after spending five years working with Vincent Butler and John Morling with this age-group,” said former Monaghan United boss O’Connor.

“We’ve been working with these players for a while and had three separate weekends with the group. There were 40 players brought in from the Emerging Talent Programme and we’ve selected 18 players for these games.

“There will be further opportunities for these players with a friendly game in March while we are also hosting a four-team tournament involving England, Germany and Belgium in May which will be very exciting.

“This is an exciting time overall for the players born in 1997 and I’m sure they will all be very proud to represent their country. Through the Emerging Talent Programme, we’ve indoctrinated them in the philosophy of 4-3-3 and playing out from the back into midfield so now it’s looking to take that onto the international level.

“It’s a great part of their development as players, coming up against different countries with different ways of playing the game.

“When you consider that it was only three years ago that Robbie Brady was playing at this level, it just shows what possibilities are there for all of the players if they continue their development.”

Republlic of Ireland U16 squad:

James Talbot Home Farm Evan Gaffney Shelbourne Jack Tuite Cherry Orchard Anthony Breslin St Kevin’s Boys Danny Kane Cherry Orchard Tom Field Brentford Conor Melody Mervue Jessie Devers Manulla Nathan Corkery QPR Shane Elworthy St Kevin’s Boys Adam McDonnell Home Farm Robbie Duggan Malahide United Seán Byrne St Joseph’s Boys Anthony Dolan St Kevin’s Boys Cemal Ramadan Ipswich Town Dan Casey St Joseph’s Boys Colm Deasy Malahide United Graham Kelly St Kevin’s Boys

Fixtures:

Tuesday November 20th

Republic of Ireland U16 v Estonia U16, South Dublin Football League Complex (2.00pm)

Referee: Simon Rogers

Assistant Referee: Robert Hennessy

Assistant Referee: David Keeler

4th Official: Adriano Reale

Thursday November 22nd

Republic of Ireland U16 v Estonia U16, Swords Celtic FC (11:00am)

Referee: Darragh Keegan

Assistant Referee: Ben Connolly

Assistant Referee: Alan Dunne

4th Official: Neil Doyle