Republic of Ireland XI to play Celtic on Sunday 20th May

A Republic of Ireland XI will travel to Glasgow on Sunday 20th May to take on Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial game.

The match will kick-off at 2pm and will begin a busy summer schedule for Martin O’Neill’s men.

On Monday 28th May the Republic of Ireland will travel to Paris to take on France and will then return home to host the United States at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 2nd June.

The family of former Celtic and Ireland player Liam Miller, who recently died at the age of 36, will benefit from the gate receipts at Celtic Park, along a number of charities.

Current Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was the Celtic manager the last time the two sides met for the Jackie McNamara testimonial in 2005.

The Football Association of Ireland has announced that the Away Ticketing Scheme will be in operation with the most loyal supporters given priority in the allocation process.

Ticket information will be available in due course.