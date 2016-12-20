Ronan Finn in shock Return to Shamrock Rovers

The 28-year-old previously played for the Hoops from 2011-2014.

Shamrock Rovers have today announced the surprise return of former player Ronan Finn from Dundalk.

The midfielder had spent the last two seasons with the Lilywhites, acting as a key component in the side’s consecutive Airtricity League titles, as well as their momentous European run this season.

However, Finn has today been unveiled as a Rovers player once more, revealing ‘I’m coming back as a better player and I want to be successful here.’

We’re absolutely delighted to announce we have signed Ronan Finn! #Rovers2017 pic.twitter.com/ysv1Ss7pV7 — Shamrock Rovers F.C. (@ShamrockRovers) December 20, 2016

Speaking at the Tallaght Stadium this afternoon, manager Stephen Bradley confirmed his delight at the capture: ‘(He’s) one of the best players in the league.’

The signing of Finn marks yet another new arrival to a growing Shamrock Rovers squad, with the green and whites having already brought in Roberto Lopes, Paul Corry, David McAllister and Ryan Connolly during the transfer window.

Additionally, Darren Meenan will act as a familiar face for Finn, having also arrived from Dundalk this off-season.

While Rovers continue to signal their clear intent for a title challenge next season, Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk side continue to be raided for talent.

As well as Finn and Meenan, the Lilywhites have seen both Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle leave for pastures new, with Kenny admitting that further departures are looking likely:

‘We’re in negotiations with a few players but it’s a very strong possibility that we’ll lose players to other clubs, maybe in the UK and the League of Ireland. It’s something we’ll have to contend with.’

Success can change people. People start thinking about their jobs and their life outside of football and they start to look at other factors. From my point of view, we have to look and see why we were so successful and one of the reasons for that is that we don’t take shortcuts or we don’t compromise.’

‘When I was in my first year at Dundalk we turned down players because they wouldn’t come and train here. We might lose a few quality players but we won’t compromise or change our way of thinking.’

While it is a terrible shame to see one of the finest club sides to ever come out of Ireland lose such a vast array of key names, the one positive to the situation is that it looks as though the Airtricity League will be far more competitive next season than it has been in recent years.