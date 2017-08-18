Should Manchester United Swop Anthony Martial For Danny Rose

It is going to be a crazy end to the transfer window and all records are going to be smashed. The Neymar transfer from Barcelona to PSG for nearly 200 million has sent the transfer market spiraling out of control.

Players valuations have gone through the roof and now clubs are wanting 50 million pounds or more for their star players. So far the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton have spent staggering amounts and they have not stopped spending yet.

Danny Rose recently put himself in the shop window by discussing his dissatisfaction with his pay and stating he would love to move back up north in a recent interview. The player was fined two weeks wages by his club and it has led to speculation that he will be sold before the window closes. With the defender hoping to move back to northern England, the obvious clubs that he wants to move to are both Manchester clubs. Manchester City has already done business with Spurs this summer as they signed Kyle Walker for 50 million. Walker trembled his salary by joining City which has unsettled Rose who feels he should be on a similar amount.

Tottenham have already made one bid for Martial which was rejected by United. It is believed that Spurs are putting together a second offer for the French International. With Man U looking for a left wing back Tottenham could use Rose as part of a deal to tempt United into selling. Levy values Rose at around 50 million which is the amount they were able to get from City for Walker.

Since Jose Mourinho arrives at Old Trafford Martial has dropped down the pecking order. With the recent signing of Lukaku and Ibrahimovic signing an extension the 21-year-old is not going to get much game time this season. It has led to the forward been unsettled and is vying for a move away.

In the Red Devils opening match of the season, Martial came on as a substitute and scored in their 4-0 thrashing over the Hammers. He has made 57 EPL appearances and managed to find the back of the net 16 times. It is believed that when United was trying to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan the Italian clubs were wanting Martial to be included in the deal Mourinho would not sanction this though and wants to keep the Frenchman at the club.

There are a number of key players injured at United so Mourinho wants to be certain he has a squad capable of dealing with any injuries. With the Red Devils having lots of options up front and them in the market for a new left-wing back a swoop deal for Rose could be an ideal situation for both clubs. Spurs are desperate to find a high quality back up striker to Harry Kane and Martial is ideal for that role. MaxFreeBets.co.uk has recently cut the odds on this transfer happening which is a sign that there is a strong possibility of this taking place before the window closes at the end of the month. Check it out for one stop resource for all of the best betting offers and free bets.