Sky Sports adds 6 live Saturday 3pm Premier League matches for Irish customers to Christmas & New Year schedule

Sky Sports has announced the addition of six Premier League Saturday 3 p.m. fixtures, exclusively available to its Republic of Ireland subscribers, over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

These fixtures are in addition to 28 live matches announced last week for Sky Sports customers across the UK and Ireland, which includes Manchester City at home against Chelsea, the Merseyside derby, Arsenal away to Manchester City and Tottenham against Chelsea. On 15th January, Super Sunday sees Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford, which follows Man City’s trip to Everton.

In total, Manchester United will be live six times on Sky Sports, including the match against old foes Liverpool. The Red Devils face Everton away on the first weekend of December, and then host Tottenham as part of Super Sunday on 11th December. The two Saturday 3pm fixtures exclusive to Irish customers featuring Manchester United are at home to Middlesbrough (30th December) and away to Stoke (21st January), with a trip to West Ham’s London Stadium in between those games live on 2nd January.

Liverpool start the festive period away to Bournemouth on 4th December and welcome West Ham to Anfield one week later on 11th December. Then, Klopp’s Liverpool travel across the city to Goodison Park for the second Merseyside derby of the season on 19th December before Tony Pulis brings Stoke to Liverpool just after Christmas on 27th December.

The additional Saturday 3pm kick-offs exclusively for Sky Sports customers in Ireland across December and January include West Bromwich Albion v Watford (3rd December), Burnley v Bournemouth (10th December), Tottenham v Burnley (17th December) and West Ham v Crystal Palace (14th January).

New this season for Sky Sports customers is the ability to access an expanded mobile clips service delivered by the Sky Sports’ Football Score Centre app providing highlights of Premier League and Football League matches on their phones on match days.

Sky Sports customers can look forward to more football than ever this season, with over 700 games, including 159 from the Premier League, 127 matches from the Sky Bet EFL and EFL Cup, SPFL football including every Old Firm derby, as well as hundreds of matches from Spain’s La Liga, the Copa del Rey Final, the William Hill Scottish Cup, the Eredivisie and MLS. Sky Sports will show exclusively live coverage of the qualification matches for 2018 FIFA World Cup for the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland as well as highlights of England’s matches.