Sloppy performance leads to World Cup qualifier doubt for Randolph

The Republic of Ireland recorded a comfortable and convincing 3-1 win over Uruguay in yesterdays international friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Martin O’Neill’s boys in green claimed a deserved victory over their South American opponents with goals from John Walters, Cyrus Christie and James McClean. The victory was the perfect preparation as the side head in for a World Cup qualifier against Austria on sunday the 11th of June.

Ireland were encouraging and entertaining to watch. From the first blow of the whistle they were pushing, harrying, composed on the ball and more importantly keeping a firm hold of possession – something which has previously been unseen as the side were content to let the opposition have the ball and wait for a chance to catch the opposition on the counter attack.

Taking the overall way the squad played there were many positives to take from it. However, one shadow of doubt remains over goalkeeper Darren Randolph who was at fault for the only goal scored against the side.

The Bray man came out on a free kick into a very congested penalty area. Randolph missed the ball as he miserably punched the air as Giménez rose highest to head into the empty net and earn his side a scored the equaliser. This has led for calls from some for Keiren Westwood to take the number one jersey from Darren Randolph for next weekend’s vital World Cup qualifier against Austria – which has left us questioning does he deserve to start in next week’s crucial clash?

The second half of yesterdays game saw Randolph replaced by Westwood – who performed well between the posts. The remaining games of the season saw Randolph lose his place in the West Ham starting 11, while Westwood had an excellent season in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday. However, now is not the time to discredit Randolph of his performances this far.

Although the goal was a very ugly one to concede the West Ham shot stopper has done little to nothing wrong since claiming his place in O’Neill’s squad. The centre halves (Shane Duffy and Kevin Long) both should’ve done better. As the ball was turfed into the box both were scattered forcing Randolph to try and fix the situation.

An obvious mistake it certainly was but we can guarantee that he will look at is performance yesterday and build upon it for next week’s game.