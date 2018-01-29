Sport-Specific Training and Conditioning for Soccer

The game of soccer has received colossal acceptance as one of the most popular sports in the world. With many football enthusiasts around the world, playing a beautiful and eye-catching game is the joy of every fanatic.

This requires training, skill development, proper nutrition, and above all, body fitness. Some of the key elements of fitness to consider include agility, strength, speed, flexibility, and nutrition. To up your performance as a soccer player, consider using a sport-specific conditioning program. With outfield players traveling up to an estimated 13 kilometers in a ninety-minute game, a conditioning program is needed to ensure match fitness. Here are the components that you should look into if you are considering improving your fitness for better performance as a soccer player.

Flexibility

Being flexible in a soccer match helps maintain healthy motion and avoid tripping over while running or making tackles. Only the effective methods should be used since some can expose you to the risk of injury or poor performance. For instance, passive stretching before a workout can be disastrous to you at times. Often, try doing dynamic warm-ups before you commence your workout or the real game. Stretching should then come at the end of the session. Some safe and common warm-ups include arm circles, bodyweight squats, butt kicks, and high knees. These are very productive for your fitness.

Endurance

Your fitness program should be built around increasing your overall endurance for a 90-minute game. Try a workout that will build your muscles. Some activities may include running, sprinting, walking, and jogging. However, do not tire yourself too much. Rather, you should employ interval exercises.

Agility and Strength

If you have the right strength and speed, then you possess the right agility for the game. Try incorporating things like power cleans, push presses, and high pulls for better agility. You will also require the ideal strength to hold off challenges from your opponents and improve your balance in the game. Try a relative strength training program like push-ups, step-ups, and squats.

Speed

Being quicker than your opponent will give you a cutting edge in the game. This entails making fast approaches to the ball like when tackling, defending, or running to score goals. A typical workout to improve speed should include sprinting for an average of 30 yards repeatedly. This should be timed. The ideal speed is approximately 4.0 seconds. Ensure that you strive to achieve this as your target.

Nutrition

The ultimate diet for a soccer player should contain all the necessary constituents. Consider drinking a lot of water or sports drinks and eating after your workout session and not before. Avoid all alcohol, sugar, junk foods, and consuming anything before sleeping. Your meals should include substantial amounts of proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins to compensate for the energy lost during games and exercises. A daily intake of fish oil is also essential for your fitness program.